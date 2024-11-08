Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.20.

ABG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at $453,211,473.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Asbury Automotive Group news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total value of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $896,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $537,000.

ABG stock opened at $260.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.12 and a 200-day moving average of $232.47. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $195.09 and a fifty-two week high of $277.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.58 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

