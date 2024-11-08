AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a £140 ($182.24) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £150 ($195.26) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a £110 ($143.19) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £104.12 ($135.54).

Shares of LON AZN traded up GBX 174 ($2.27) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 9,899 ($128.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,606,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 9,461 ($123.16) and a 1-year high of £133.88 ($174.28). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £120.21 and its 200-day moving average price is £121.65. The firm has a market cap of £153.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,087.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17.

In related news, insider Michel Demare bought 2,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £2,360 ($3,072.12). 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

