Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALV. Wolfe Research began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALV

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.84. 758,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,218. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $89.51 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 62.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 427.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 14.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Autoliv by 12.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.