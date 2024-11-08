AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given New $10.50 Price Target at UBS Group

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

NASDAQ AVDX traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $10.06. 1,941,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,532. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 37,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $297,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,453,786 shares in the company, valued at $83,421,212.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Daniel Drees sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $160,150.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 753,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,014,079.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 37,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $297,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,453,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,421,212.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,386 shares of company stock worth $1,343,044. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AvidXchange by 1.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AvidXchange by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 9.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

