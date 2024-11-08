B. Riley Issues Positive Forecast for Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Price

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TPC. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tutor Perini from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

TPC stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.70. 482,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.50. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.14). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter valued at $1,410,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 13.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 268,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tutor Perini by 19,259.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 296,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

