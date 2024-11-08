B. Riley Raises Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Price Target to $24.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.47. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $539.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.10 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.1% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 104.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.