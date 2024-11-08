BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.00 and last traded at $124.75, with a volume of 62197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BANF shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BANF

BancFirst Price Performance

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.58%.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In related news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $102,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BancFirst news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 24,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $2,705,358.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,910,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,929,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $102,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,809 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,698. Corporate insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,702,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,936,000 after purchasing an additional 573,224 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,370,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,274,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 499.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 48,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.