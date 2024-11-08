Barclays Boosts Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $90.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,022. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,328.14 and a beta of 1.86. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $122.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $66.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 42.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth about $3,326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 144.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 36,609 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

