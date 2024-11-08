Barclays Cuts Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Price Target to $5.00

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Cellectis Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 78.25% and a negative net margin of 234.39%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cellectis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

