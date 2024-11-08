Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.67.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,484,271.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,989.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 46,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 43.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

