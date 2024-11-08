Barrington Research Downgrades VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) to Hold

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

NYSE VZIO opened at $11.28 on Thursday. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,128.00 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $28,437.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,311.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VIZIO by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 918,300 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in VIZIO by 1,294.9% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312,500 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter worth about $43,318,000. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its position in VIZIO by 11.0% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,192,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 315,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in VIZIO by 9.7% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,080,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,267,000 after purchasing an additional 271,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

