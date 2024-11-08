Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ BSET opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $133.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $75.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.63 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.03%.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director John R. Belk acquired 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,856.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,296.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

