Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 2.1% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 54,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,929 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $213.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $145.28 and a one year high of $237.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

