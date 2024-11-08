Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.60 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. Fresenius Medical Care has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $22.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 53.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 6.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

