BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BHP Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,874 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in BHP Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $57.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.