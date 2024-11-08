Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by RODMAN&RENSHAW

RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BCAX. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

BCAX opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. Bicara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $28.09.

In other Bicara Therapeutics news, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 897,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,156,566. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,833,000 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,994,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,303,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,461,524. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 897,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,156,566. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics stock. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 562,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,324,000. Bicara Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.3% of First Turn Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Turn Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Bicara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

