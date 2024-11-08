Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 267.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in Sabre in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Sabre Price Performance
Shares of SABR opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.74. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.53 million. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sabre Profile
Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
