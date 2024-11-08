Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Given New $3.90 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.40 to $3.90 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Blend Labs from $4.75 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Blend Labs from $3.25 to $3.85 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.46.

Shares of NYSE:BLND traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.75. 3,519,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,138. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.16. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Winnie Ling sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,765.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,303 shares of company stock worth $192,926. Insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blend Labs by 8.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Blend Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

