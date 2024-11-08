Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on OBDC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.84 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.68%.

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,420.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $787,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 753,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $2,325,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,709,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 98,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 120,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

