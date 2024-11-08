Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$91.00 at Raymond James

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$98.00 to C$91.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.75 to C$81.75 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.28.

Shares of BEI.UN traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$71.96. 18,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,814. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$64.40 and a 12-month high of C$91.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$82.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$76.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 10.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Ha sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total transaction of C$709,560.00. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

