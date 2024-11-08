Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives $139.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $140.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.53. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $154.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 55.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2,173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.9% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 3,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 28,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

