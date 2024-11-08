Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $585,594.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,196,718. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BSX opened at $86.90 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.