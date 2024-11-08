Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Get Brinker International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brinker International

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of EAT stock opened at $110.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average is $71.82. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $33.24 and a 1-year high of $119.42.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 839.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $386,634.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,774.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $209,000. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in Brinker International by 0.5% during the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 213,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Brinker International by 56.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.