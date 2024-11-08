Brokerages Set Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT at $19.56

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.41.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYCR. UBS Group reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $52,196.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,218 shares in the company, valued at $297,476.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 434.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 96,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter worth $811,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 487,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after buying an additional 141,391 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,344,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,338,000 after buying an additional 116,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $17.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.88, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.42. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.14 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

