Brokers Offer Predictions for Humacyte FY2028 Earnings

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Humacyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humacyte’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler set a $6.00 price target on shares of Humacyte and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Humacyte Stock Performance

HUMA opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 504.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Humacyte by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 896,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 693.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 524,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Humacyte by 3,301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 463,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 450,031 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,550,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $2,235,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,677,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,350,613.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Humacyte news, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $27,982.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at $217,490.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $2,235,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,677,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,350,613.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,869,996 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

