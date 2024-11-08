Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) and Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Head to Head Contrast

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) and Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and Bullfrog AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -102.80% -76.79% Bullfrog AI N/A -130.80% -117.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and Bullfrog AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemomab Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.22 million ($1.14) -1.31 Bullfrog AI $60,000.00 344.09 -$5.36 million ($0.84) -3.13

Volatility and Risk

Bullfrog AI has higher revenue and earnings than Chemomab Therapeutics. Bullfrog AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemomab Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Chemomab Therapeutics has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bullfrog AI has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chemomab Therapeutics and Bullfrog AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemomab Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25 Bullfrog AI 0 0 0 0 0.00

Chemomab Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 280.31%. Given Chemomab Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chemomab Therapeutics is more favorable than Bullfrog AI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.1% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Bullfrog AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of Bullfrog AI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chemomab Therapeutics beats Bullfrog AI on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc). The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data. It also has licensing agreements with George Washington University for rights to use siRNA targeting Beta2-spectrin in the treatment of human diseases, including hepatocellular carcinoma, obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Johns Hopkins University for the use of a formulation of Mebendazole for the treatment of glioblastoma, and human cancer or neoplastic disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

