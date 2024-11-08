Callidus Capital (TSE:CBL) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Callidus Capital Corp (TSE:CBL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$21.76 and last traded at C$21.76, with a volume of 3421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.37.

Callidus Capital Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,111.72.

Callidus Capital Company Profile

Callidus Capital Corporation operates as a specialty asset based lender in Canada and the United States. It offers senior secured asset-based loans; revolving lines of credit; term loans, including standalone term loans; debtor in possession loans, acquisition funding out of bankruptcy, and stalking horse bid funding; and financing in support of acquisitions, MBO's, inventory builds, seasonal advance facilities, and purchase order financing.

