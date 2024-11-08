Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40), Briefing.com reports. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cameco Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,000,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,344. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.22. Cameco has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 120.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCJ

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.