Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

CCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.40.

Shares of CCO traded down C$1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$72.53. 461,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,935. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$48.71 and a 12 month high of C$81.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 3,400 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.49, for a total transaction of C$239,666.00. In related news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.49, for a total value of C$239,666.00. Also, Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$56.23 per share, with a total value of C$28,115.00. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

