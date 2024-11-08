Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL)

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CBLL. William Blair started coverage on shares of CeriBell in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CeriBell in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on CeriBell in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CeriBell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

CeriBell stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. CeriBell has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $29.53.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

