Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys 125 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,450,476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 154.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after purchasing an additional 642,920 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $372,293,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $216,538,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total transaction of $8,405,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total transaction of $8,405,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,112 shares of company stock valued at $169,954,456. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $791.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $338.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $717.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $667.98. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.35 and a 12 month high of $799.06.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.