Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.36.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.46. 1,198,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170,999. The stock has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $92.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.59%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.