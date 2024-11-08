Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CSTL. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $919.69 million, a PE ratio of 166.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $85.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $210,081.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $227,857.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $28,327.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,490.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $210,081.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $227,857.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,201 shares of company stock worth $688,206. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 54.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,478,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 60.2% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 154,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 58,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

