Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Craig Hallum

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 847,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.94 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative return on equity of 748.06% and a negative net margin of 82.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 26.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 612,787 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 29.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,066,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,797,000 after purchasing an additional 473,293 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,908,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,137,000 after buying an additional 372,619 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after buying an additional 350,140 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at about $23,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.