Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) CEO Sarah London Buys 4,117 Shares

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) CEO Sarah London bought 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.80 per share, with a total value of $250,313.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,567,523.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Centene Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.14. 6,323,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,904. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.77 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Centene by 1,190.0% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 41.4% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Centene by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.
