Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) CEO Sarah London Buys 4,117 Shares

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) CEO Sarah London bought 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.80 per share, with a total value of $250,313.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,567,523.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Centene Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.14. 6,323,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,904. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.77 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.58.

Get Centene alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Centene by 1,190.0% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 41.4% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Centene by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNC

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.