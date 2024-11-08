Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.93.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.39. The company had a trading volume of 625,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,989. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.56 and its 200-day moving average is $208.61. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $166.87 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,638,290,000 after purchasing an additional 66,161 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,359,000 after buying an additional 31,359 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,760,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,821,000 after acquiring an additional 509,163 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,513,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after acquiring an additional 45,079 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,182,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

