Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by M&G Plc

M&G Plc grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.10% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $21,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,070,000 after purchasing an additional 114,938 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,869,000 after acquiring an additional 391,983 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,169,000 after acquiring an additional 419,404 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,608,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,450,000 after acquiring an additional 39,092 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,836,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.74.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $176.87 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $136.46 and a twelve month high of $210.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

