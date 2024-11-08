Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Plans $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Chesapeake Utilities has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Chesapeake Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Shares of CPK traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.53. The company had a trading volume of 61,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,576. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.61. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $83.79 and a 12-month high of $128.00.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $1,094,037.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,702.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

