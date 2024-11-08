Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Sells $1,203,505.60 in Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,275.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $103.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.02. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.05.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

