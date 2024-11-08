Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys 113 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,868 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,194.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,932,595.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,194.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,932,595.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total value of $771,495.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,122.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,573 shares of company stock worth $42,319,874. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE CRM opened at $310.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.84 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.30 and a 200-day moving average of $263.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.37.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

