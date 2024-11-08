Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.4% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.00, for a total value of $110,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,850,474. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.00, for a total transaction of $110,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $8,850,474. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,181 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE NOW opened at $1,015.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $615.54 and a 52 week high of $1,024.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $905.83 and a 200-day moving average of $809.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.