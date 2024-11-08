Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,157 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VALE. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vale by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,906 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 1,680.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 228,890 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Vale by 395.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,152,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,889,000 after buying an additional 5,707,969 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Vale by 10.4% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,398,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,690,000 after acquiring an additional 508,100 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Vale from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Vale Price Performance

VALE opened at $11.21 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 22.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

