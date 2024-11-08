Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Buys £71,400 in Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Carvey purchased 15,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 476 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £71,400 ($92,944.55).

Trevor Carvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Trevor Carvey purchased 15,000 shares of Conduit stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 486 ($6.33) per share, with a total value of £72,900 ($94,897.16).

On Tuesday, August 13th, Trevor Carvey bought 2,500 shares of Conduit stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 524 ($6.82) per share, with a total value of £13,100 ($17,052.85).

Conduit Price Performance

Shares of CRE traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 477 ($6.21). 451,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 438.71 ($5.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 549.74 ($7.16). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 524.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 518.41. The company has a market cap of £748.79 million, a P/E ratio of 468.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CRE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Conduit from GBX 710 ($9.24) to GBX 720 ($9.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.79) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Conduit Company Profile

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. The property division offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property reinsurance products. The Casualty division provides director's and officer's, financial institutions, general, professional, and transactional liability, as well as medical malpractice reinsurance products.

