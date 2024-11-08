CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $32.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 1,509,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 959,873 shares.The stock last traded at $23.31 and had previously closed at $22.08.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, September 13th.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $100,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,715.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,747.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 8,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $100,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,715.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 169,996 shares of company stock worth $2,177,640. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 115,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 70,999 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 0.5% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,937,000 after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 85.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at $1,115,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $490.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

