Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases Earnings Results

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18), reports. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.83. 1,158,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,551. Corteva has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

