Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 590 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,682 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after buying an additional 54,974 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $249.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $179.11 and a 1-year high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

