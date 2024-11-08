Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,700 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,304,000 after purchasing an additional 721,270 shares during the period. Loews Corp bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $5,742,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 186.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after buying an additional 126,244 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth about $7,046,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 89,128 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEES stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.34. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.15). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $384.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HEES shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

