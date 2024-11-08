Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Announces Dividend of $1.40

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.3967 per share on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance
Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $157.49. 1,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 million, a PE ratio of 201.97 and a beta of 0.10. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $160.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.19.
About Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.