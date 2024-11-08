Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Announces Dividend of $1.40

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.3967 per share on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $157.49. 1,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 million, a PE ratio of 201.97 and a beta of 0.10. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $160.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.19.

About Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

