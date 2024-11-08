Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barrington Research cut their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.36. 1,046,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,926. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a market cap of $350.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.40, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $315.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 83.4% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 32.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

