CTS (NYSE:CTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

CTS Stock Down 1.4 %

CTS stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 218,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,926. CTS has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $59.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.58.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of CTS in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the third quarter worth $92,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

